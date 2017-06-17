Tebow, Fireflies can clinch playoff spot Saturday night

ABOUT LAST GAME: Columbia defeated Charleston for the seventh time this season with a 4-1 victory on Fridaynight. Brandon Brosher snapped a 1-1 tie in the fourth with a three-run home run over the right-field wall. Joe Riley Park is one of the toughest venues to hit a home run in the South Atlantic League.

WE’RE TALKING ABOUT PLAYOFFS?: The Fireflies have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Saturday. If Columbia wins and Greenville losses (at Rome), the Fireflies would lock up a first half Southern Division playoff spot. Here are the scenarios of how Columbia can make the playoffs:

Columbia finishes 2-0, Greenville finishes 2-0

Columbia finishes 2-0, Greenville finishes 1-1

Columbia finishes 1-1, Greenville finishes 1-1

Columbia finishes 0-2, Greenville finishes 0-2

THIS IS WHY: Columbia was just one game above .500 (21-20) on May 24. This was after three straight losses to the West Virginia Power. Since that date, the Fireflies are 19-6 and have allowed their opponents to score more than five runs in a game just twice during that span. More impressive, Columbia is 16-3 over its last 19 games and 12-1 over the last 13.

HURLERS: The Fireflies and RiverDogs have sported arguably the two best pitching staffs in the month of June. Columbia holds a 2.30 ERA as a team and Charleston carries an impressive 2.13 ERA.

HURLERS, Pt. II: Columbia starting pitchers have gone at least six innings in each of the previous 12 games. The squad is 11-1 during this span and 32-12 overall this year when its starter lasts at least six frames.

QUITE THE STRETCH: Jay Jabs tallied another base hit on Friday. The outfielder has reached base safely in 10 of his last 11 games.