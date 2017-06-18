Fireflies fall to RiverDogs, lose first half playoff bid

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – The Fireflies dropped the first half finale to the RiverDogs on Sunday, 5-1. The Drive defeated the Rome Braves this afternoon so Columbia (40-28) finishes the first half of the season a half game behind Greenville (41-28) in the Southern Division standings. The Drive win the division even though the club played one more game than Columbia. The Fireflies had two games in May cancelled due to weather that would not be made up.

On Sunday, Columbia scored the game’s first run quickly. The first three batters of the game (Gene Cone, Andres Gimenez and Michael Paez) all singled and the bases were loaded for Dash Winningham. The slugger’s fly ball was caught in centerfield, but Cone tagged and scored.

Gabriel Llanes (L, 4-4) was brilliant on the hill for the Fireflies early. The righty hurled five scoreless to begin. Blake Rutherford and Estevan Florial each knocked in a run in the sixth inning, though. Llanes left the game after the sixth with his team trailing, 2-1.

Donny Sands plated two more RiverDogs’ runs in the seventh with a double. Charleston extended its lead to 5-1 with an additional eighth inning score.

Monday is the Home Run Derby and Celebrities vs. Soldiers Softball Game at Spirit Communications Park, followed by the 58th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game on Tuesday. Tickets for both events are still on sale. Visit FirefliesTickets.com.

Columbia begins the second half of the season on Thursday at Spirit Communications Park. The Fireflies host the Lexington Legends with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.