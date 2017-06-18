Four-Star Quarterback Commits to Gamecocks on Fathers Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO) — Dakereon Joyner has waited his lifetime for this.

As the tears poured out, Joyner’s decision had been made: he’d become South Carolina’s next quarterback.

On Sunday afternoon, surrounded by his friends and family in North Charleston, Joyner publicly announced his commitment to the Gamecocks, choosing USC over marquis programs like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson.

If the moment in time wasn’t enough given the magnitude of his commitment, there was a solemn yet joyful undertone at Fort Dorchester High School Sunday, where Joyner will be a senior this fall.

Joyner made his decision on Fathers Day to honor his late father, who died in 2009 of a heart attack in his sleep.

The four-star quarterback, who threw for over 3,000 yards and had 56 total touchdowns combined (44 passing, 12 rushing) has felt his dad’s presence all throughout his football journey.

Video courtesy: WCIV