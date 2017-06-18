London Police Investigating Incident of Collision With Pedestrians

ABC News

Police in London were investigating what they called a “major incident” tonight after reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians.

The incident happened near Finsbury Park in the north of London, in Seven Sisters Road, according to officials.

There were officers on the scene with emergency responders, treating a number of injured people, according to the Metropolitan Police.

London Ambulance tweeted: “We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road.”

One person was in custody and the investigation was ongoing, police said.

Witnesses posted on social media about armed police closing off the area and seeing people injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more.

