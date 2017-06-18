Man Who Put Myrtle Beach Shooting on FB Live Speaks

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE) — “Stay away from this area if you’re watching this feed there’s multiple people been shot,” said Bubba Hinson as he broadcasted a fight that quickly become a shooting near 5th Ave. and Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.

He said he started a Facebook Live when he noticed a crowd of over 75 people moving down Ocean Blvd. from this rooftop of his hotel.

“They were out dancing in the street that’s when I started my Facebook live,” said Hinson.

Minutes later gun fire and people screaming, he’d never seen anything like it before.

“The whole scene just turned to chaos in a matter of seconds,” said Hinson.

From his vantage point on top of his hotel he didn’t feel like he was in immediate danger.

He said if he was put in the situation again he would have done the same thing.

“I was in the right place at the wrong time I guess it’s good that I did have the video because it will help out with the investigation,” said Hinson.

His video was submitted to Myrtle Beach Police.

He visits Myrtle Beach annually but usually doesn’t stay near that part of Ocean Blvd. because of the crime in the area.