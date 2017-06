Pedestrian Killed in Hit And Run in Lexington County

Lexington COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- One person is dead after a Sunday morning hit and run crash in Lexington County.

According to Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle on Westwood Drive at 5:00am.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact SCHP.

