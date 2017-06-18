Reports: Beyonce Gives Birth to Her Twins

No one keeps a secret better than Beyonce and Jay Z, but the word is now out about their twins.

Reports say her bundles of joy have arrived just in time for Father’s Day.

News of the secret birth began to trickle out Saturday, blowing up the internet and flooding social media with congratulations and love.

The Beyhive first buzzed over a stunning Instagram post back in February. It was the singer’s official double baby announcement, sharing “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two.”

Then there was the tear-jerking Grammy’s performance dedicated to motherhood with her baby bump on full display.

Since then, fans have been liking, commenting and following Queen Bey’s pregnancy journey every step of the way. She has more than one hundred million followers on Instagram.

There are no names or photos just yet. But the world awaits the woman who’s empowered an entire generation to give a glimpse of her very special delivery.