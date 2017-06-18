Search For Missing Swimmer Continues Monday

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Multiple law enforcement agencies will continue searching for a missing swimmer Monday morning.

Rescue crews have been searching for hours for a swimmer who was separated from a group of friends Sunday afternoon.

DNR officials say that four people went swimming in the Congaree River and only three made it back so far.

Officials say the group was swimming along the Gervais Street bridge when they were overcome by water. One of them was able to swim to safety, while two others were rescued by bystanders.

Dive teams and helicopters have been helping out with the search.

Crews suspended their search for the fourth swimmer Sunday night, but say they will continue their search on Monday.