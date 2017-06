Troopers Investigate Sumter Fatal Hit And Run

SUMTER, SC (WOLO)- South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers are seeking information about a Sunday morning hit and run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

The fatal wreck happened at 12:35am on Ellerbe Mill Road. Troopers say a vehicle hit the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Troopers do not have the cars description, however anyone with information on this wreck is urged to dial *HP.