Bus drivers wanted in Kershaw Co.

Sarai Gardner
KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County School District is looking for bus drivers.
According to the district, they are offering a training course from July 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind Lugoff Elgin Middle School, in the transportation office.
If you are interested in the position,  you must have a valid driver’s license for at least a year.
In addition, you must be able to pass a drug test, background check and have a high school diploma or GED.
For more information of questions contact John Clinton at (803) 669-4210 or (803) 438-8017.
Share

Related

Pair arresting in connection to fatal shooting in ...
RCSD: Victim injured in drive-by shooting
Men wounded after shots fired into home, deputies ...
Woman charged with card theft

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android