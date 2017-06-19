Bus drivers wanted in Kershaw Co.

KERSHAW CO., S.C. (WOLO) – The Kershaw County School District is looking for bus drivers.

According to the district, they are offering a training course from July 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. behind Lugoff Elgin Middle School, in the transportation office.

If you are interested in the position, you must have a valid driver’s license for at least a year.

In addition, you must be able to pass a drug test, background check and have a high school diploma or GED.

For more information of questions contact John Clinton at (803) 669-4210 or (803) 438-8017.