Chuck Martin Hired as Gamecocks Assistant Coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced today the hiring of Chuck Martin as an assistant coach for the Gamecock program. Martin brings over 15 years of coaching experience at the Division I level to the staff, including serving as an assistant coach at Indiana the past three seasons, and as the head coach at Marist for five campaigns (2008-13).

“Extremely excited to add Chuck Martin to our staff,” Frank Martin said. “Chuck brings unbelievable experience after working on different staffs with John Calipari, Norm Roberts and Tom Crean, along with being a head coach himself at Marist. His enthusiasm for people is what won me over that he would be a great fit for how we work at the University of South Carolina.”

“I’m really excited to join Frank Martin and his staff here at South Carolina,” Chuck Martin said. “I’m excited to be a part of the program that he has built and I’m excited to be a part of the community here in Columbia. I’m really looking forward to learning from one of the best coaches in the country.”

Martin helped Indiana to three postseason appearances during his time with the Hoosiers, including two NCAA Tournament berths, as well as the 2016 Big Ten title. Indiana advanced to the NCAA Tournament during his first season on staff (2014-15) as the least experienced team to participate in the field, and finished the campaign ranked sixth in the country in 3-point field goal percentage. The 2015-16 season saw the Hoosiers go undefeated in home games with a flawless 17-0 mark, before the squad advanced to the Sweet 16 in March. Indiana finished the season ranked ninth in the country in the USA Today Coaches Poll and 14th in the Associated Press poll behind the play of All-Big Ten honoree Yogi Ferrell. The 2016-17 squad advanced to the Postseason NIT as well.

Prior to his time at Indiana, Martin spent the 2013-14 season as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder organization following his time at Marist. During his time with the Red Foxes, three of Martin’s recruits earned MAAC All-Rookie Team accolades. Martin has also spent time as an assistant coach at Memphis (2006-08) under then-Tiger head coach and current Kentucky head coach John Calipari, and also as an assistant at St. John’s (2004-06), Drexel (2001-04), UMass (2000-01) and Manhattan (1999-2000). During his time at Memphis, the 2008 squad advanced to the NCAA Championship game.

Martin, a native of Bronx, N.Y., played two seasons at Champlain Junior College (Vermont), before finishing his college career at Monmouth where he earned a degree in communications in 1993. Martin and his wife, Lee, have three children, daughter Ashley-Monet, and sons, Jordan and Justin.