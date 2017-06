City Water Rate Hike Drop-In

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you live in the City of Columbia your water bill could go up as early as July 1.

To better help customers understand the process and the possible increase in utility bills, the city is hosting a series of drop-ins.

According to city officials, Columbia City Council is considering water, sewer, and stormwater rate changes for the upcoming fiscal year.

The next drop-in will be held Tuesday, June 30th

City Hall (1737 Main Street)

4:00 – 6:00 PM