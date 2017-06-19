Fisher had cocaine in her system at time of death





Carrie Fisher had cocaine and several other drugs in her system at the time of her death, according to the actress’s full autopsy report released today.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office cites sleep apnea as one of the causes of death, but also names a variety of drugs that were in the actress’s system at the time when she suffered a cardiac arrest while traveling on a plane late last year.

“Urine toxicology on admission to the hospital was positive for cocaine, methadone, ethanol, and opiates,” the reports reads.

It’s important to note that the report clearly states that while these drugs were in her system, there are “significant limitations in one’s ability to interpret the toxicology results and their contribution to cause of death,” meaning the coroner’s office could not determine whether the drugs played a role in the passing of the “Star Wars” icon.

The report also adds that the cocaine in her system may have been ingested a few days before her flight. It’s not clear exactly when the other drugs in her system were taken.

Fisher died from “sleep apnea and other undetermined factors,” and a history of heart disease, the report states. But the manner of her death remains listed undetermined, according to the report.

Fisher became unresponsive on Dec. 23 while on a flight after suffering a cardiac arrest. She died four days later at the age of 60.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother, Carrie Fisher, passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Fisher’s rep said in a statement to ABC News at the time. “She was loved by the world, and she will be missed profoundly.”