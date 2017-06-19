Hagerstown infielder takes HR Derby, Fireflies begin All-Star Week

Mike Gillespie

COLUMBIA (WOLO) — The Columbia Fireflies began the 2017 All-Star Week with a smash.

On Monday, Spirit Communications Park played host to the South Atlantic League Home Run Derby just one night before the All-Star Game.

Two Fireflies — Michael Paez and Dash Winningham — participated, but neither reached the final round, as Hagertown’s Sheldon Neuse took home the batting title.

Click the video to watch highlights from Monday’s HR Derby.

