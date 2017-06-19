Men wounded after shots fired into home, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – Deputies say two men suffered non-life threatening injuries after they were struck by bullets while inside a home early Monday morning.

Multiple rounds were fired into the Metz Road home just before 2 a.m., deputies say.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

