RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Freddie Mitchell, 20, and Jordan Taylor, 17, are both charged with murder in the case.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting just before 5 p.m. on June 16 in the 1500 block of Elmtree Road just off Leesburg Road.

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

Deputies say the incident was retaliation from a dispute between the victim and Taylor’s brother.

Mitchell was a friend of the victim, deputies say.

Additional charges of attempted armed robbery are pending.

