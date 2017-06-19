RCSD: Victim injured in drive-by shooting

Kimberlei Davis

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are working to determine who fired multiple shots at a man in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Standford Street just after 2 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Pair arresting in connection to fatal shooting in ...
Men wounded after shots fired into home, deputies ...
Bus drivers wanted in Kershaw Co.
Woman charged with card theft

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android