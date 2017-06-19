RCSD: Victim injured in drive-by shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are working to determine who fired multiple shots at a man in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident occurred in the 100 block of Standford Street just after 2 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect (s), citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

