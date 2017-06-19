Search for Missing Body in Congaree Will Continue Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Officials with the Department of Natural Resources confirm that search has ended for today. Officials said boat and air patrol will continue Tuesday morning but diving searches will cease.

Multiple agencies continue to look for a swimmer that went missing Sunday afternoon. Officials said the search has changed from a rescue to a recovery.

“The individual who is missing has not been located at this time, it is a recovery effort is what we’re assuming it is. That’s why we are looking on the bottom,” said DNR Sergeant Rhett Bickley.

Officials said four people were relaxing on the Congaree when they attempted to make their way out of the water. One swimmer was left behind.

“Three of them got into trouble, one made it safely, two were helped to the rocks by a third party, and then a fourth individual disappeared into the water,” said Bickley.

Michael Mayo has been working on the Congaree through Palmetto Outdoor Outfitters for 11 years. Though situations on the river may change daily, he says wearing a life jacket guarantees a successful trip down the river.

“If you’re not wearing your jacket, you have to tread water and you can’t stop. But if you’re wearing that jacket you can take a break. That would have changed everything. So we are devastated by the outcome and we are saddened by any time we hear of such an incident taking place,” said Mayo.