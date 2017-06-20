Swimmer’s Body Found in Congaree River

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Department of Natural Resources officials tell us they have recovered a body on the Congaree River.

The identity has not been released at this time but crews believe it is the person who has been missing since Sunday.

Rescue crews have been searching for days for a swimmer who was separated from a group of friends Sunday afternoon.

DNR officials say that four people went swimming in the Congaree River and only three made it back so far.

Officials say the group was swimming along the Gervais Street bridge when they were overcome by water. One of them was able to swim to safety, while two others were rescued by bystanders.

Dive teams and helicopters have been helping out with the search.