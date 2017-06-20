Celebrity Softball Game at Spirit Communications Park

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Batter up! Monday was a big night out at Spirit Communications Park.

Athletes, celebrities and Soldiers hit the field for the Celebrity V Soldier Softball game.

ABC Columbia’s own Chief Meteorologist John Farley hit the bases, as he participated on the celebrity team.

The team of celebrities also included, Marcus Lattimore, former Atlanta Braves outfielder Ryan Klesko and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin.

The Soldiers took the game, and the win, beating the Celebrities.

The Celebrities vs. Soldiers Softball Game took to the diamond before the Home Run Derby.