Man arrested in father’s stabbing death

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his father to death.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 23-year-old Andrew Tucker Wesley has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of his father Monday.

Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call found 52-year-old Howard Wayne Wesley of Murrells Inlet dead.

Andrew Wesley was taken to Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital to be checked for injuries before he was taken to the Georgetown County jail.

It was not known if Andrew Wesley has an attorney yet. Deputies have not released a possible motive for the stabbing.