Norman and Parnell are Confident About Congressional District 5 Special Election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Today is the day when Former Congressman Mick Mulvaney’s seat will be filled and both candidates say they feel they have a great chance to win this race.

Democratic tax expert Archie Parnell of Sumter and Republican businessman Ralph Norman of York have two different ideas of how they will represent South Carolina in the nation’s capital.

“I’ll of course go to Congress, I’m a true conservative, I want to help president trump with his agenda. I think he started it off right with his appointment of supreme court nominee Mr. Gorsuch. I like what he’s doing. He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman and I want to promote business and of course conservative ideas,” said Norman.

“Congressman John Spratt, who held this seat for many many years, he has endorsed me. I would like to be a congressman like Congressman Spratt, a congressman who serves his district, his constituents, and is not an ideologue. One who able to reach across the aisle and get things done and that’s what I’d like to do,” aid Parnell.

The South Carolina election commission says turnout has been low overall in the fifth district, sentiments echoed by poll workers in Kershaw.

“It’s light compared to some of the elections we’ve had here. And then it’s heavy compared to the runoff that we had previously. It’s heavy today compared to then,” said Kershaw poll clerk Vera Murphy.

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.