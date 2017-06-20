Permanent plans for Charleston 9 Memorial revealed





Sunday hosted a solemn ceremony on sacred ground — the site of catastrophic losses where family, friends, and firefighters gathered to mark 10 years since a fatal inferno.

Now, Charleston city leaders have revealed preliminary details of a long-planned project to memorialize the heroes who died.

“I have seen the plans and I am very pleased with what the city is planning to do,” said Gerald Mishoe, executive director of Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, a non-profit group formed after the fire.

He explains why he likes the renderings of the proposed memorial. The design shows lush landscaping surrounding a pond, park benches, firefighter statues, and sidewalks meandering through a peaceful place of reflection. Also, a new modern fire station #11 to be built next door.

“The fire house will definitely enhance the memorial. I don’t think it’ll be the other way around,” Mishoe said. “The fire house is being designed and constructed to be an enhancement to that memorial park.”

At memorial events over the weekend, interim fire chief John Tippett told families how city officials are committed to finishing the site. But now the victims’ survivors must choose which elements they prefer.

“The mayor’s office is working closely with the families and also members of the fire department. And of course, everybody seems to have a little bit of a different view about how this should really look,” Tippett said.

It’s the public’s first peek at a high-profile property where nine public servants lost their lives.

“I believe most folks will be very pleased with it,” Mishoe said.

A city spokesman tells ABC News 4 as soon as the families agree to a final design, the project can begin.

While there’s about $60,000 already set aside for the memorial, more money will be needed.

The city is expected to cover the costs.