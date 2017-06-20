Permit for New South Carolina Interstate Approved

AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A decades-long proposal to build a four-lane, nonstop path to the heart of South Carolina’s tourism industry has cleared a major hurdle, but funding remains questionable.

South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice announced Tuesday that the Army Corps of Engineers has issued a permit allowing construction of Interstate 73 to the Grand Strand.

The permit covers the entire 80-mile stretch to the North Carolina border. But proponents focus on the 42-mile southern section linking Interstate 95 to the Conway Bypass. Providing that long-sought interstate access is expected to cost more than $1 billion.

Supporters promise the funding won’t come from state taxes.

The announcement comes 35 years after Congress required studying a new highway to Myrtle Beach.

 

Share

Related

Norman and Parnell are Confident About Congression...
Spicer on future in WH: I’m still here
Swimmer’s Body Found in Congaree River
President Donald Trump Tweets About SC Election

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android