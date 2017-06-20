President Donald Trump Tweets About SC Election

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Voters Tuesday headed to the polls to fill the Congressional seat left vacant when Mick Mulvaney was appointed as White House Budget director.

Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are vying for the 5th district, and President Donald Trump is weighing in.

Trump tweeted “Big day tomorrow in Georgia and South Carolina”

The President tweeted that GOP candidate Norman would be “A fantastic help to me…in cutting taxes and getting great border security and health care”