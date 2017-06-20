SAL All-Star Game Called Early, Ends in Tie

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Columbia first baseman Dash Winningham was named MVP of the 58th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game, a game that finished in a 3-3 tie after seven innings due to rain. Winningham doubled in a pair of runs and also walked on Tuesday. He and his Fireflies teammates who participated in the game – Merandy Gonzalez, Michael Paez and Adonis Uceta – all made exceptional contributions for the Southern Division.

All six runs were scored in the first two frames. The Southern Division leaped out to a 2-0 advantage in the bottom of the first before the Northern Division took a one-run edge with three scores in the second. The Southern club tied the game up at 3-3 in the home half of the inning.

Columbia’s ace Merandy Gonzalez began the game with a scoreless top of the first. The right-hander faced the minimum. In the home half of the first, Winningham drilled a double over Jake Ring’s head in center field that scored both Cristian Pache and Michael Paez. Paez finished with a single and a run scored on Tuesday.

Kannapolis’ Mitch Roman and Hagerstown’s Aldrem Corredor plated three runs in the top of the second, putting the Northern Division ahead momentarily.

Randy Ventura, a Rome Brave, doubled in a run in the bottom of the second, which knotted the game up.

The fourth Firefly on display in the All-Star Game was Adonis Uceta. The native of the Dominican Republic struck out the side in the seventh.

West Virginia’s Ty Moore was named the Force3 Defender of the Game.

A crowd of 4,012 made it out to a soggy Spirit Communications Park for the All-Star Game. The Fireflies return to action and begin the second half of the season on Thursday against the Kannapolis Intimidators. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Spirit Communications Park.

