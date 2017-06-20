Suspect caught on camera vandalizing equipment at local car wash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a suspect who they say was seen on surveillance video causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to a local car wash.

On June 12 at the Toy Car Wash located in the 1000 block of Rauch-Metz Road, deputies say the suspect used an unknown object to strike the pay station in an attempt to steal money.

The suspect also destroyed one of the vacuum cleaners causing $5,000 worth of damage, deputies say.

He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

