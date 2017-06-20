Tasty Tuesday: A famously hot twist on your next salsa bar

Tyler Ryan learns the secret to hot salsa from Moe's Chef Jason Dowd

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Chef Jason Dowd joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia’s Tasty Tuesday. Chef Dowd shared how to create two new salsa creations that will make your next pot- luck or picnic a hit.

Hot Pepper Salsa

2 cups Diced tomatoes 1 cup Diced sweet onions ¼ cup Diced fresh jalapenos 1 cup Chopped cilantro – loosely packed 1 Tbsp Hot sauce – chef’s choice 1 Tbsp Red wine vinegar 1 Tbsp Chopped garlic 1 each Lime – squeezed 1 tsp Chile powder To taste Salt To taste Black pepper

Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth. I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.

Salsa Verde

2 cups Tomatillos – fresh or canned 2 cups Chopped cilantro – loosely packed 1 cup Diced sweet onion ¼ cup Diced jalapeno 2 each Lemon – squeezed 2 each Lime – squeezed 1 Tbsp Chopped garlic To taste Salt To taste Black pepper

Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth. I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.