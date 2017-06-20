Tasty Tuesday: A famously hot twist on your next salsa bar
Tyler Ryan learns the secret to hot salsa from Moe's Chef Jason Dowd
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Chef Jason Dowd joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia’s Tasty Tuesday. Chef Dowd shared how to create two new salsa creations that will make your next pot- luck or picnic a hit.
Hot Pepper Salsa
|2 cups
|Diced tomatoes
|1 cup
|Diced sweet onions
|¼ cup
|Diced fresh jalapenos
|1 cup
|Chopped cilantro – loosely packed
|1 Tbsp
|Hot sauce – chef’s choice
|1 Tbsp
|Red wine vinegar
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped garlic
|1 each
|Lime – squeezed
|1 tsp
|Chile powder
|To taste
|Salt
|To taste
|Black pepper
Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth. I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.
Salsa Verde
|2 cups
|Tomatillos – fresh or canned
|2 cups
|Chopped cilantro – loosely packed
|1 cup
|Diced sweet onion
|¼ cup
|Diced jalapeno
|2 each
|Lemon – squeezed
|2 each
|Lime – squeezed
|1 Tbsp
|Chopped garlic
|To taste
|Salt
|To taste
|Black pepper
Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth. I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.