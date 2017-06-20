Tasty Tuesday: A famously hot twist on your next salsa bar

Tyler Ryan learns the secret to hot salsa from Moe's Chef Jason Dowd
Tyler Ryan

 

 

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Chef Jason Dowd joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia’s Tasty Tuesday.  Chef Dowd shared how to create two new salsa creations  that will make your next pot- luck or picnic a hit.

Hot Pepper Salsa

2 cups Diced tomatoes
1 cup Diced sweet onions
¼ cup Diced fresh jalapenos
1 cup Chopped cilantro – loosely packed
1 Tbsp Hot sauce – chef’s choice
1 Tbsp Red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp Chopped garlic
1 each Lime – squeezed
1 tsp Chile powder
To taste Salt
To taste Black pepper

Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth.  I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.

Salsa Verde

2 cups Tomatillos – fresh or canned
2 cups Chopped cilantro – loosely packed
1 cup Diced sweet onion
¼ cup Diced jalapeno
2 each Lemon – squeezed
2 each Lime – squeezed
1 Tbsp Chopped garlic
To taste Salt
To taste Black pepper

 

Blend all ingredients together to reach desired consistency, not too chunky and not too smooth.  I like to have a little body to it and be able to see all the individual ingredient in there.

 

