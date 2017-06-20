Tasty Tuesday: The Keg Cowboy, The Duck, and the SOS
Tyler Ryan learns about getting foul with the Keg Cowboy
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – The Keg Cowboy’s Brian Nelson joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia for a “foul” Tasty Tuesday, learning how to make duck confit.
Chef Nelson also shared the secret recipe for the Keg Cowboy world famous SOS.
Shopping List:
4 oz pulled duck confit
1 oz minced garlic
2 oz white wine
4 oz heavy cream
1 T. thyme leaves
1 sunny side up egg
Preparation:
saute duck confit
add garlic and light brown
add white wine, reduce by half
add heavy cream
add thyme
simmer until sauce thickens
season with salt and pepper
Service:
pour over toast, top with egg