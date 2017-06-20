Tasty Tuesday: The Keg Cowboy, The Duck, and the SOS

Tyler Ryan learns about getting foul with the Keg Cowboy
Tyler Ryan

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – The Keg Cowboy’s Brian Nelson joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia for a “foul” Tasty Tuesday, learning how to make duck confit.

Chef Nelson also shared the secret recipe for the Keg Cowboy world famous SOS.

Shopping List:

 

4 oz pulled duck confit
1 oz minced garlic
2 oz white wine
4 oz heavy cream
1 T. thyme leaves
1 sunny side up egg

Preparation:
saute duck confit
add garlic and light brown
add white wine, reduce by half
add heavy cream
add thyme
simmer until sauce thickens
season with salt and pepper

Service:
pour over toast, top with egg

Share

Related

Tasty Tuesday: A famously hot twist on your next s...
Trending on ABC Columbia
Trending on ABC Columbia
Reviewing of Columbia flag design finalists

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android