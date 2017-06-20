Tasty Tuesday: The Keg Cowboy, The Duck, and the SOS

Tyler Ryan learns about getting foul with the Keg Cowboy

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – The Keg Cowboy’s Brian Nelson joined Tyler Ryan on Good Morning Columbia for a “foul” Tasty Tuesday, learning how to make duck confit.

Chef Nelson also shared the secret recipe for the Keg Cowboy world famous SOS.

Shopping List:

4 oz pulled duck confit

1 oz minced garlic

2 oz white wine

4 oz heavy cream

1 T. thyme leaves

1 sunny side up egg

Preparation:

saute duck confit

add garlic and light brown

add white wine, reduce by half

add heavy cream

add thyme

simmer until sauce thickens

season with salt and pepper

Service:

pour over toast, top with egg