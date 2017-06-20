Unusual Happenings in the Tropics

This is the first time in 49 years that there has been two named (tropical-type) storms in the Atlantic before July. That’s according to Brian McNoldy from the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science at the University of Miami. Tropical Storm Cindy is picking up steam in the Gulf of Mexico. The center of the storm will likely make landfall near Houston on Thursday. But the biggest impacts will likely be in Southern Mississippi and Louisiana, where flooding rain is expected.