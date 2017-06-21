Columbia Couple with Same Birthday Goes Viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A pair of Columbia lovebirds has caught the Internet’s eye with a photo shoot they had done for their 42nd birthday.

Yolanda Etheridge and Kerry Wilson were both born on the same day, in the same year, an hour and about 60 miles apart. Etheridge and Wilson met on a dating app, less than a year ago. It didn’t take long for them to figure out they had something special.

For their 42nd birthday last week, Etheridge thought it would be fun to get some photos taken of them wearing matching shirts. Her daughter, Kaelove Richardson, says she originally thought the idea was corny, but after she saw the finished product, she posted the photos on her Twitter page, and the ‘likes’ and ‘retweets’ started rolling in. BuzzFeed wrote about the couple shortly after.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal spoke with the couple about finding love, why the gesture resonates with people and what’s next.