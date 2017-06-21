Coroner: Man struck by vehicle while walking in roadway

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner has released the name of the man who was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle on US 178 near Batesburg-Leesville.

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Ryan Kneece, 27, was walking in the roadway around 10 p.m. on June 20 when he was struck by a 2007 Ford van.

Kneece was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he sustained on impact, Fisher said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver will not face charges in the case.

