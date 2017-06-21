Deputies Arrest Woman For Placing Skimmers on ATM Machines

Midlands Man Remove Skimmer After Hearing About the Devices From Media

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Sheriff Leon Lott said Denise Bonculesco of Romania was arrested in connection to a string of ATM thefts using a card skimmer.

Bonculesco was captured on surveillance at First Citizens Bank on Rosewood Drive last June.

“Over $32,000 was stolen just in a short period of time that the skimmer was on. We were able to get a photograph of the female that was placing the skimmer,” Lott said.

According to Lott, Bonculesco could be connected to a group of people who are targeting banks around the Midlands. “We have not had any skimmers or any of the Romanian gangs that’s been traveling across the United States hitting the Columbia area until this weekend,” said Lott. “Saturday morning, they went to three different ATMs, three different banks in the Columbia area, one was on Clemson Road, one was on North Main Street, the other was on Decker Boulevard.”

Deputies said they were able to find the skimmers through citizens who listened to their warning. Chris Mayers of Orangeburg says he went to Palmetto Citizens Credit Union on Clemson Road Saturday when he decided to check the ATM device after watching Lott do a demonstration.

“I didn’t think it would happen to me,” said Mayers. “Take that second to check the ATM, not just the ATM but whenever you’re using your card, take that second to check because it can save a lot of people, even yourself,” said Mayers.

Deputies say the most recent Skimmer was found at an ATM this morning. If you find a skimmer, call authorities immediately.