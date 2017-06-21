Gamecocks Nominated for Best Team ESPY

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC SID) – National Champion South Carolina women’s basketball is one of seven teams across professional, Olympic and college sports nominated for Best Team at the 2017 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, ESPN announced today. The ultimate winner of the category will be determined by fan voting (http://www.espn.com/espys/story/_/page/voting17/best-team) and revealed at the ESPYS, hosted by Peyton Manning at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Wed., July 12.

Just one of two college teams on the list, the Gamecocks claimed their first NCAA national championship in 2017 after topping SEC-rival Mississippi State in the title game. It was the third trophy South Carolina brought home in the 2016-17 season, which included the program’s fourth-straight SEC regular-season championship and third-straight SEC Tournament title. The Gamecocks are one of just two programs in league history to put together either such streak.

South Carolina joins the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team as the only female entries on the seven-team list, which also includes the Chicago Cubs, Clemson Football, the Golden State Warriors, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New England Patriots.

Voting is underway now for each category’s winner and concludes at the beginning of the live show on Wed., July 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.