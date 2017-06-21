Suspect sought in burglary of W. Beltine used car dealership





RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A suspect is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for rummaging through a used car dealership in the early morning hours of March 13.

Deputies say the suspect was seen on surveillance video entering Godwin Motors located in the 4000 block of West Beltline Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

The suspect broke through the front glass door of the business, but nothing was taken, deputies say.

