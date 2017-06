Two Richland Library Locations Closing for Renovations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Bookworms listen up, two Richland County Library locations are closing temporarily for renovations.

The Northeast Location at 7490 Parklane Road and the Wheatley location at 931 Woodrow Street will close Saturday, July 1.

The libraries will undergo extensive renovations as part of a bond referendum.

Both projects are expected to last 12-18 months.