Bi-LO issues voluntary recall of potato wedges

Kimberlei Davis

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, announced a voluntary  product recall on Deli Potato Wedges served at the in-store deli due to undeclared allergens found in the product.

The product, a hotline deli item (not pre-packaged), was sold in all BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores. It should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled product may contact the Southeaster Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT

