Burglar steals $4K worth of gold earrings, deputies say

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A suspect is wanted by Richland County Sheriff’s deputies after stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Two Notch Road business over the weekend.

Deputies say on June 17, store surveillance from Roof Jewelers, caught the suspect shattering the front glass of the business before taking 26 pairs of gold earrings worth $4,000.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspect, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), text to CRIMES (274637), and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC,” followed by the tip information or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

