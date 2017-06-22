Confederate Flag Removed from State House still Sitting in a Box

AP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.
That’s because the Legislature hasn’t provided any money for a new display.
Allen Robeson is executive director of the State Museum’s Confederate Relic Room. He initially requested nearly $4 million for a high-tech project that would include the flag, along with screens displaying pictures or names of Civil War dead.
He’s now asking for $200,000 to convert two museum offices into a display room.
Lawmakers passed a bill in July 2015 permanently removing the flag from in front of the Statehouse. They did so in response to the killings of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist who had posed with pictures of the banner.

Share

Related

Watch: Charleston Shooting Latest
Congress struggles with Federal Confederate flag d...
Museum Chair: Legislators Unlikely to Decide Flag ...
Souvenir NYC Subway Car Appears to Show Man in Con...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android