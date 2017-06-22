Coroner: Congaree drowning victim identified

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The victim who died as a result of a swimming incident in the Congaree River on Sunday morning has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 35-year-old Fredrick Ochieng Babu, was swimming in the Congaree River in the proximity of Gervais Street at Gist Street, around 11:00 a.m. when he became distressed and went missing.

Babu’s body was recovered on June 20 at 200 Senate Street.

An autopsy indicated that he died from asphyxiation due to drowning in the river, Watts said.

