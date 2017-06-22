Friends Remember Runner Who Died After Being Struck Near Sunset Boulevard

Funeral Arraigned for Saturday, June 24th

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Family and friends are remembering the life of a Lexington man who they say died doing one of the things he loved to do.

An overflow of tributes filled timelines on social media Thursday after Lexington coroners announced John Flanagan died after being struck by a van during his morning jog Wednesday.

Authorities said the 38-year-old father of two ran across the road as a driver traveled through a green light, determining she did not contribute to the collision.

Meredith Cully is a longtime neighbor, church member and friend of the Flanagan family. She remembers John as someone who was filled with joy.

“He was active in everything that he did, whether that be exercise, whether it’d be participating in family activities, taking the kids to swim team or dance, I mean he was there, everywhere. So he is going to be missed. We all loved him, he did all of that with a smile,”said Cully.

John was a Lexington member of the workout group F3. Many of his fellow members remembered him online as “Cheech.” Members told ABC Columbia he was nicknamed for his love of smoking meat on the grill.

F3 of Lexington will hold a convergence at Riverbluff High School tomorrow morning around 5 a.m. They are calling for all male runners in the area to join for a morning full of faith, fitness, and fellowship.

Flanagan’s funeral is set for Saturday, June 24 at 1 p.m. The service will be held at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church, located at 5503 Sunset Blvd in Lexington. Memorial contributions may be made to the church’s youth ministry.