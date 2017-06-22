Governor McMaster Set to Attend Announcement at Univ. of South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster will participate in a special announcement with University of South Carolina and Siemens officials.

According to University officials, Siemens Corporation will announce a strategic partnership with the University of South Carolina to help prepare the workforce necessary to take advantage of the manufacturing resurgence in the United States.

The event will take place at 10am at the McNAIR Aerospace Center, 1000 Catawba Street, Columbia, S.C.