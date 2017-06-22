Say no to the blood suckers with your old pal Joe

Tyler Ryan learns about the dangers of mosquito beyond the blood loss

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Mosquito’s are nothing short of being a pest, but they can also spread disease. There are some things you can do, however, to reduce to amount of the flying pests around your home and yard.

Appearing on Good Morning Columbia with Tyler Ryan, Nicole Blizzard from Mosquito Joe in Columbia said that the can breed in only 2 tablespoons of water. She also offered the following tips on cutting down the flying blood suckers:

– Dump any accumulated water in children’s toys, planters, or barrels

– Wash birdbaths and pet bowls frequently

– Tires are a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, get rid of old tires and drill a hole in a

tire swing to allow the water to drain

– Clear any debris or leaf litter from your yard, and keep lawn maintained

– Gutters are a major culprit, and need to be cleaned regularly

– Screen your windows and doors

– Always wear long sleeves/pants as well as mosquito repellent when in an area not in a protected area

You can learn more about mosquitoes and prevention at the Mosquito Joe website HERE.