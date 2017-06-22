Jogger fatally hit by car ID’d

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – A jogger who was hit and killed by a car early this morning in Lexington Country has been identified.

The Lexington County Coroner said John Flanagan, 38, was struck while he was jogging on Sunset Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

Flanagan was taken to an area hospital, where he died as a result of traumatic injuries sustained in the incident, Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The incident is under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

