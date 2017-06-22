Newberry County Sheriff warns of recent scam

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office recently released a warning for residents that there is a fraudulent phone campaign seeking donations on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff Lee Foster offered these reminders:

South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association does NOT ask for donations via the telephone.

The Honorary Membership program of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not through telephone conversations.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.