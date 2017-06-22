Newberry County Sheriff warns of recent scam

Kimberlei Davis

File

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be aware of a phone scam.

The Sheriff’s Office recently released a warning for residents that there is a fraudulent phone campaign seeking donations on behalf of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff Lee Foster offered these reminders:

  • South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association does NOT ask for donations via the telephone.
  • The Honorary Membership program of the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association is conducted exclusively through a direct mail campaign, not through telephone conversations.

Connect with the writer:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.

Share

Related

Jogger fatally hit by car ID’d
Burglar steals $4K worth of gold earrings, deputie...
Bi-LO issues voluntary recall of potato wedges
Suspect sought in burglary of W. Beltine used car ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android