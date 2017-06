Sneak Peek: Renovated Blythewood Library Branch Set to Reopen

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WOLO) – After a year full of renovations, the Blythewood location of Richland Library is set to open Thursday morning.

Library staff is holding a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, but the doors will stay open until 8 p.m.

Good Morning Columbia’s Grace Joyal visited the branch for a preview of what community members can expect in the bigger, improved space.