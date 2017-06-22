Three Fireflies Promoted to Class A-Advanced

COLUMBIA, SC (Fireflies) – Jordan Humphreys, Merandy Gonzalez and Michael Paez were promoted to Class A-Advanced St. Lucie, the Mets announced Thursday. All three Fireflies were South Atlantic League All-Stars after impressive performances in Columbia during the first half of the season.

Humphreys was the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to reach 10 wins. The 21-year-old posted a 1.42 ERA in 11 starts with the Fireflies this season. He also finished the first half with 80 strikeouts – third-best among South Atlantic league hurlers. The right-hander was drafted by the Mets in the 18th round in 2015, and is currently rated the 29th best prospect in the organization.

Gonzalez receives a callup to St. Lucie after a stellar first half with Columbia. The righty was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for April. He tossed 28.1 scoreless innings in April and was the only pitcher in professional baseball (MiLB & MLB) who did not allow a run during that month. A native of the Dominican Republic, Gonzalez signed with the Mets as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

Paez was a critical part of the squad’s offense. The infielder led the Fireflies with a .290 batting average and recorded a league-leading 21 doubles. He also smashed eight home runs – two coming in one game on June 15. The 22-year-old was selected in the fourth round by the Mets in 2016 out of Coastal Carolina.

“The Fireflies are extremely proud of all three players for earning promotions to St. Lucie,” said team president John Katz. “Their performances brought us to the cusp of the playoffs, and we really enjoyed having them during the first half of the season. We wish them continued success and hope to see them all at Citi Field in the coming years.”

The Fireflies begin a four-game series with the Kannapolis Intimidators (Chicago White Sox) on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, visit FirefliesTickets.com, the Spirit Communications Park ticket office, or call (803) 726-4487 for more information.