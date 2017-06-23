Columbia Fire Working Water Rescue near Candi Lane

Crysty Vaughan

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department had a search underway Friday evening  for a missing swimmer.

Crews and swift water rescue are conducting searches on water and land.

According to Fire Officials, one male was reported missing by witnesses, the male went under water and did not resurface, according to reports.

Crews are conducting the search on the Saluda River near the Zoo entrance at Candi Lane.

We have crews on the scene and will continue to follow this developing story,

Share

Related

Fire Station Reopens After Facebook Posts Prompt C...
WATCH: Columbia Fire Dept. Employee Fired
VIDEO: “Fill the Boot” Kicks Off
Fire Officials Urge Caution When Heating Homes

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android