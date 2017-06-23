Columbia Fire Working Water Rescue near Candi Lane

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Fire Department had a search underway Friday evening for a missing swimmer.

Crews and swift water rescue are conducting searches on water and land.

According to Fire Officials, one male was reported missing by witnesses, the male went under water and did not resurface, according to reports.

Crews are conducting the search on the Saluda River near the Zoo entrance at Candi Lane.

