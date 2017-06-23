Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79





A fire in a high-rise building in London that killed 79 people was caused by a faulty refrigerator, police confirmed Friday.

The refrigerator said the Hotpoint ‘FF175BP’ model has not previously been subject to any product recalls.

Metropolitan Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack also said that the building’s insulation and cladding had failed safety checks carried out by the Building Research Establishment.

McCormack stated manslaughter charges will be considered as part of the investigation into the fire.

Frank Augstein/AP Photo