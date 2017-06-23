Gamecocks vs. Blowfish, USC Alumni Team Roster Announced

Lexington County, SC (Blowfish) – The Lexington County Blowfish and the USC Gamecock Baseball Alumni are excited to continue the battle for the coveted ‘GAMEFISH CUP”. This is the 11th annual game and the series is all tied up five games a piece. OnSaturday July 1st at 7:05pm these two teams will go head to head at Lexington County Baseball Stadium, home of the Blowfish.

Gamecock Alumni Head Coach Trey Dyson announced this year’s roster of Gamecock greats including Matt Price, Trey Dyson, Tripp Kelly, Garris Gonce, Bryon Jeffcoat, Phil Disher, Bryan Triplett, Hank Parks, Robert Beary, Hunter Privette and Adam Westmoreland. Dyson is continually looking to tweak the roster so expect additions before the Saturday July 1st game.

The Blowfish will counter with RHP USC Gamecock TJ Shook taking the hill as the starting pitcher and 1st base will be USC Gamecock Riley Hogan.

This year’s game donations will be taken for Hands of Hope SC in memory of Owen Walker Caldwell. Owen, son of Craig and Catherine Caldwell, died unexpectedly in his sleep at 14 months old. Owen hadn’t started talking yet but he had an infectious smile and would light up a room with his personality. That sweet, happy spirit is the legacy the Caldwell family hope to share with children suffering from life-limiting illnesses. Hands of Hope SC is an organization that offers pediatric comfort and palliative care to children with who are faced with life-limiting illnesses. There is a Sweet Baby 0 5k Race in Owens honor August 5th. For more info go to: www.runhard.org/owen .

A post game “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks spectacular will be musically themed to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Ticket prices start at $5.00 for kids, seniors, students and military with ID for general admission and $6.00 for adult general admission which include Home Run Hill.